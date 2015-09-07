Gotze can emulate Kroos, says Heynckes

Former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes believes Mario Gotze is Germany's "biggest" talent and is confident the creative forward has what it takes to follow the same path as Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The latter initially struggled to break into the first team at Bayern, but became a key figure at the Bavarians after a successful loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen.

His renewed confidence earned Kroos a move to Real Madrid in 2014 and Heynckes thinks Gotze can achieve the same if he can also become more self-assured.

"Gotze is an exceptional talent, the biggest in German football, but at 23 is still young," Heynckes told Kicker.

"He doesn't seem free, a bit shy - just like Toni Kroos a few years ago. Look at how dominant and confident Toni is now.

"It's entirely possible that Gotze will have a similar development.

"He needs to feel the trust of his coach. He gets that backing from Joachim Low with Germany and pays it back with top performances.

"Overall, you need to allow Gotze time and support him so that he can blossom."