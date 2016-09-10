Gotze dismayed by second Dortmund debut defeat

Mario Gotze believes Borussia Dortmund need to improve at both ends of the field after they were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig.

The World Cup winner was making his second debut for the club after returning from champions Bayern Munich, but he could not prevent the promoted side from earning their first Bundesliga win through Naby Keita's 89th-minute strike.

Gotze bemoaned Dortmund's performance in both defence and attack, having mustered just a single shot on target while seeing Leipzig enjoy multiple threatening attacks.

"To get the goal in the last minute is bitter," he told Sky. "Today there is nothing to laugh about, we wanted to get three points. We did not make it.

"We allowed [Leipzig] 10 shots on goal and made too few chances ourselves. We have had eight shots on goal, [but] one only on target. This is too little."

Dortmund captain Marcel Schmelzer was similarly frustrated with his side's display, echoing Gotze's sentiments.

"We did not manage to shoot on target, although we created opportunities to do so," he added. "And then we conceded, just before the end, such a stupid goal."

Thomas Tuchel's men next face Legia Warsaw in the Champions League on Wednesday.