Gotze to make first Borussia Dortmund start in seven months

Mario Gotze is set to make his first appearance for Borussia Dortmund in seven months after being named in the starting line-up against Wolfsburg.

The Germany international has been sidelined since January 29 after club medics discovered he was suffering with a metabolic disorder.

The 25-year-old battled back to fitness and featured in Dortmund's pre-season fixtures, but missed the DFL-Supercup loss to Bayern Munich with a back injury.

Head coach Peter Bosz has included him in the line-up for the trip to the Volkswagen Arena on Saturday for his side's opening Bundesliga match of the new season.

Ousmane Dembele is not in the squad after being suspended for skipping training, with the forward's future uncertain amid interest from Barcelona.