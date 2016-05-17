Gotze would fit in well at Liverpool, says Firmino

Bayern Munich attacker Mario Gotze would fit in well under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, according to Roberto Firmino.

Gotze, who scored the winning goal for Germany at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has been heavily tipped to leave Bayern in the off-season.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move back to Borussia Dortmund, while reports also suggest he could join former manager Klopp at Anfield.

And Firmino, who played against Gotze several times during his four-year stint in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, suggested Gotze would be a perfect fit at Liverpool.

"Gotze I still know well from my time in Germany, when I played with Hoffenheim against Borussia Dortmund and Bayern," the Brazilian told Bild.

"He has incredible qualities in attack.

"He would fit in well with us and will surely help us with his class also."

Firmino is preparing to play in his second cup final for Liverpool with the club set to face Sevilla in the Europa League decider on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old said: "We have worked over the entire season so hard and deserve this final.

"But Sevilla is probably the most difficult opponents we could have faced. But we have beaten Dortmund and we won't hide.

"In Basle we have to deliver our maximum again."