Gouffran determined to end Newcastle slump

Newcastle fell to a third consecutive loss on Wednesday as Tottenham recorded a 4-0 victory at St James' Park, a result forward Gouffran was "ashamed" of.

Alan Pardew's side have only won once in their last eight matches in the Premier League, a run that has included six defeats.

Gouffran is determined to turn Newcastle's fortunes around and promised the club's fans the players that the players will do everything they can to get back to winning ways.

"We are really disappointed, downbeat and feel very ashamed, especially for the fans," he told the club's official website after defeat to Tottenham.

"We have got injuries and suspensions but we don't want to use that as an excuse.

"Everything went wrong. We just couldn't get into the match.

"It wasn't good enough from any of us. We have to improve a lot before the Aston Villa game, and we will.

"We will work hard every day to change this situation."

Newcastle now have 10 days until their next league match, having been knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Cardiff City.