Gourcuff to coach Rennes next season, says president

Christian Gourcuff is set to be named as the man to take charge of Ligue 1 outfit Rennes next season, according to club president Rene Ruello.

Ruello said the former Algeria coach, who has previously managed Rennes, had not yet agreed terms but that both parties were keen on a deal.

"Christian Gourcuff will be the Rennes coach," Ruello told French regional newspaper Ouest-France.

"We have not talked about the conditions; they are not of interest, but the sporting project of Rennes."

Rennes sit in seventh in Ligue 1 with one game still to play and Gourcuff would arrive with a fine standing in the French game, having spent 25 years as coach of Lorient across three different spells between 1982 and 2014.

Gourcuff coached Rennes in the 2001-02 season when he led the side to 12th in Ligue 1 - a result he would hope to improve on next season should terms be agreed upon.

His arrival would push Rolland Courbis out of the job at the end of the season.