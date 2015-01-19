Gourcuff pleased with Algeria progress

Algeria coach Christian Gourcuff is pleased with his decision to take on the country's top football job.

Gourcuff has replaced Vahid Halilhodzic at the helm and his Algeria side are one of the favourites for the continental tournament after their impressive showing at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

Algeria get their campaign underway against South Africa on Monday but are respectful of their opponents.

"I'm very happy with my choice to come here," Gourcuff said.

"We don't care whether we are favourites or not. We have a game tomorrow and South Africa want to win too.

"To consider ourselves as a favourite or say that 'it will be easy' would be disrespectful for our opponents.

"We are focused about our play and about what we want to do.

"We are working together for several months. And the players know what to do.

"In this tournament, there are 16 teams who want to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

"If we play a tournament, it's to win it. And we are in the same state of mind as the others."