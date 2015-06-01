Gourvennec shuns admirers with Guingamp extension

In-demand coach Jocelyn Gourvennec has signed a one-year extension to his contract, keeping him with Guingamp until the end of next season.

The 43-year-old has been in charge at the Ligue 1 club since 2010, guiding them to their maiden Coupe de France title in 2013-14.

That success has seen Gourvennec's name routinely linked elsewhere, with Premier League side Newcastle United reportedly ready to bring him in to coach a squad with a strong French contingent.

But, having guided enjoyed another fine run in the cup this season, reaching the semi-finals, while also getting to the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League, Gourvennec has been convinced to stay.