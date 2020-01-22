Graham Dorrans extends Dundee stay

Dundee midfielder Graham Dorrans has signed a new 18-month contract with the club.

Dorrans, 32, has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season for the Scottish Championship club after joining in September.

“I’m delighted to get the deal done,” Dorrans told Dundee’s official website. “It’s been a great period for me, getting back to playing week after week.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club. The players and staff have been brilliant with me.”

Former West Brom midfielder Dorrans made his Dundee debut at Greenock Morton the day after he arrived at the club, having been released from Rangers earlier in September.