Granada 0 Malaga 0: Andalusian derby fails to catch fire

Granada drew for the fourth consecutive La Liga match as their Andalusian derby against Malaga failed to catch fire at Los Carmenes on Friday.

Duje Cop's header was saved by Andres Fernandez in the visitors' best opening, while Granada's Isaac Success was denied a second-half penalty when a foul by Federico Ricca was ruled to be narrowly outside the area.

Success had earlier dragged one shot wide and was thwarted by Guillermo Ochoa as he ran through on goal before being booked for diving late on as the hosts moved two points clear of the bottom three.

Eighth-placed Malaga are unbeaten in five games after a match which only produced a total of three shots on target.