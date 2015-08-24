Granada 1 Eibar 3: Mendilibar's second reign starts with victory

Eibar dished up a dose of revenge with a 3-1 La Liga win over a Granada side who consigned them to the bottom three last season courtesy of a better head-to-head record.

The club's maiden campaign in the top flight looked to have ended in relegation when Eibar finished 18th, despite boasting a better goal difference than Granada and Deportivo, who they finished level on points with.

An inferior record in the matches against those sides proved decisive, but Elche's financially-enforced demotion saw Eibar earn a reprieve and they kicked off the new season under Jose Luis Mendilibar with a deserved triumph.

Adrian Gonzalez and Gonzalo Escalante netted first-half goals and, while Ruben Rochina pulled one back for Granada, the hosts' challenge faded after debutant Salvador Ruiz was sent off.

Mikel Arruabarrena came off the bench to make sure of the points for Eibar, with Mendilibar marking his return to their dugout in style following a 10-year absence.