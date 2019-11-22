Granit Xhaka could make Arsenal return

Arsenal may recall Granit Xhaka for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Southampton.

The former Gunners captain has not featured for the club since swearing at supporters following his substitution against Crystal Palace last month, but could return having played both of Switzerland’s internationals last week.

Dani Ceballos (hamstring) is missing while there are minor doubts over Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding and Bukayo Saka, who will all be tested on Friday to see if they are match fit.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a full-strength squad after reporting no fresh selection concerns following the international break.

Poland defender Jan Bednarek and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were among those involved in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Defender Ryan Bertrand is available having completed his three-match suspension for a red card in the 9-0 defeat by Leicester.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Holding, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Kolasinac, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Torreira, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Pepe, Saka, Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Martinelli.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Gunn, Soares, Vestergaard, Stephens, Yoshida, Danso, Bertrand, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Ings, Djenepo, Boufal, Adams, Obafemi.