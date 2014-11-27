Grant named as Ghana's new head coach

The former Chelsea manager was announced as Kwesi Appiah's replacement on Thursday, signing a two-year contract with the West African nation.

Grant's first challenge will be at the Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, with the tournament beginning in January.

"The Ghana Football Association have announced the appointment of Avram Grant as Black Stars coach," a statement read.

"Grant's contract takes effect on 1 December 2014 after he agreed a two year deal to become the head coach."

As well as Schuster and Tardelli, Grant was also chosen ahead of Michel Pont and Juan Ignacio Jimenez, while Patrick Kluivert had earlier been considered for the role.

Appiah was sacked after he failed to turn around Ghana's fortunes following a disastrous World Cup.

They failed to win a game in Brazil and only secured their place at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month.