Granville 0 Marseille 1: Fifth-tier side's dream run ended

Marseille progressed to the Coupe de France semi-finals, ending Granville's fairy tale run with a 1-0 victory on Thursday.

A 50th-minute goal from Michy Batshuayi was all the mid-table Ligue 1 outfit needed at the Stade Michel d'Ornano in Caen, booking a meeting with Sochaux in the last four.

Granville, a fifth-tier side, were punished for a lapse early in the second half to concede the game's only goal.

A Benjamin Mendy cross from the left was put away from close range by Batshuayi, who scored for the third consecutive game in all competitions.

Marseille, for whom the last of their record 10 Coupe de France triumphs came in 1989, will face Sochaux, while Lorient do battle with Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final.