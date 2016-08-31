Gray granted appeal extension

Andre Gray has been granted a five-day extension to respond to a Football Association charge of misconduct in relation to homophobic posts from his Twitter account.

The tweets, posted in 2012 and shared across social media earlier this month after he scored in Burnley's 2-0 Premier League win over Liverpool, included the remark: "Is it me or are there gays everywhere? #Burn #Die #Makesmesick".

Gray issued an apology in which he claimed he was now a "wholly different person" and did "not hold the beliefs written in those tweets whatsoever".

But the FA nonetheless issued a charge of misconduct as a result of the comments, which it deemed to be "abusive and/or insulting" and included an "aggravating factor" relating to sexual orientation.

The 25-year-old was initially given until 6pm on Wednesday to respond, however Burnley have confirmed the FA has granted him extra time.

Gray must now answer the charge by 6pm on September 5.