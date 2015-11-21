Grealish an 'unfinished player', says Villa boss Garde

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde has warned promising midfielder Jack Grealish he must fight for his place in the starting XI.

Grealish was an unused substitute in Garde's first match in charge before the international break, a goalless draw at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City on November 8.

The 20-year-old playmaker was a favourite and regular under former boss Tim Sherwood, who was sacked last month.

However, Grealish faces a battle to regain his spot in the team, with Garde insisting the Englishman is far from the finished article.

"Jack for me is a very gifted player with a lot of skill and quality but what I saw in the last few games he played was not the level he should have played," Garde said.

"It is as simple as that. He needed more confidence and more structure in his game.

"He was running everywhere and then we tried to work on that. I have to say he has been very good in training these last two weeks. For me he is an unfinished player."

Villa travel to Goodison Park to play Everton in Premier League action on Saturday.