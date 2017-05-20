Great season, bad hair day - Monaco celebrate Ligue 1 title with follicle folly

Ligue 1 champions Monaco have stunned Europe with their dazzling football this season, but it was their hairstyles that brought the shock factor in their final match of the campaign at Rennes on Saturday.

With a first French title since 2000 sealed courtesy of a 2-0 midweek win at Saint-Etienne, Leonardo Jardim's side took to the field at Roazhon Park with their hair sprayed in the club colours of red and white.

There were various interpretations of the theme, with wonderkid Kylian Mbappe sporting relatively stylish stripes along the side of his head, Italian defender Andrea Raggi opting for bold red and white halves and Tiemoue Bakayoko's all-white top providing an unforgettable look when paired with the protective mask he continues to wear due to a broken nose.

Jardim even got in on the act – his typically stern demeanour on the touchline gilded by stripes of red and white paint on his cheeks in line with the rest of his coaching staff.

Haie d'honneur des joueurs du pour les Rouge et Blanc et applaudissements du public du ! May 20, 2017

The head coach's look held together better than Raggi's, whose red paint began dripping down his head as he worked up a sweat before the midway point of the half.

Portugal duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Moutinho might have only been named on the bench, but posed for a picture on the club's Twitter account before the match to show off their ludicrous locks.