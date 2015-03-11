Greek Cup game halted after more fan trouble

Ugly scenes during Panathinaikos' 2-1 win over Olympiacos on February 22, which saw supporters throw flares onto the pitch before invading the playing surface, caused the Hellenic Football Federation to suspend the championship for the third time this season.

The ban was lifted last Wednesday, but the turbulent nature of the campaign shows no signs of abating, with around 20 AEK fans invading the pitch and throwing objects at the Olympiacos players after Franco Jara put the visitors 1-0 up in the 89th minute of the quarter-final clash.

Olympiacos' players immediately raced down the tunnel and were quickly followed by the match official as police restored order on another dark day for the Greek game.