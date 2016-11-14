Greek FA condemns Srebrenica massacre banners

The Greek Football Federation (EPO) has condemned the display of banners referencing the Srebrenica massacre during Greece's World Cup qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Sunday's encounter in Piraeus, which finished 1-1 after the home side equalised deep into stoppage time, was marred by offensive banners held up by a small number of supporters.

The flags contained the words 'knife, wire, Srebrenica', in reference to the murder of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims at the hands of units of the Bosnian Serb army close to the town of Srebrenica in 1995, during the Bosnian War.

"The Greek Football Federation deeply regrets the unacceptable banners during the match between Greece and Bosnia-Herzegovina, which it condemns in the most absolute and unequivocal manner," an EPO statement read.

"These are the actions of minorities and do not express in any way the views of the vast majority of Greek fans.

"The Greek Football Federation feels obliged to apologise on behalf of the minority involved to the Football Federation of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the friendly people of that country."

The match, in which striker Edin Dzeko was given a second yellow card for pulling down the shorts of defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos, saw Greece snatch a point that keeps them in second in Group H.