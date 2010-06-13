Green takes responsibility

He was given huge moral support straight after the Group C game at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium by one of his American opponents who also happens to be one of his best friends - his West Ham United club mate, Jonathan Spector.

"I felt for him," said Spector. "My heart went out to him."

Green told reporters: "I saw the ball coming, thought I had it covered, but missed it."

It was tough describing the moment of horror when he allowed Clint Dempsey's 40th minute drive to slip from his grasp and bounce into the net when he appeared to have it under control.

"I saw it all the way, it was my mistake, no one else's but what can I do?" he said.

"If I was younger it really might affect me very badly, but all you can do is turn round and pick the ball out of the back of the net and get on with it.

"You don't want to make another mistake like that in the next match - if I am selected. I don't often get things as wrong as that.

"You have to keep strong and move on. It was my mistake I must live with it."

After apologising to his England team-mates in the dressing room, Green got a boost from Spector, one of the unused American substitutes.

Spector, who has played alongside Green in the West Ham defence since both men joined the club within weeks of each other in 2006, told reporters: "I had mixed feelings. Obviously I felt ecstatic when the goal went in to take us back to 1-1, but devasted for him on a personal note.

"He is a friend of mine and a fantastsic goalkeeper and that is why he is in the England squad. He doesn't make many mistakes like that so my heart went out to him tonight.

"I really felt for him. I did see him to speak to him and felt so much for him."

England defender John Terry said that all his team-mates consoled Green, as did manager Fabio Capello.

"I told him not to sit there dwelling on it, not to beat himself up over it. We all make mistakes," added Terry.

