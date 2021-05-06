Greg Docherty delighted to justify Rangers exit with Hull promotion

Greg Docherty reckons Hull’s successful Championship chase has vindicated his his heart-breaking call to quit Rangers.

The boyhood Gers fan made the difficult decision to leave Ibrox last summer after it was made clear he would struggle to play a part for Steven Gerrard’s team.

But the 24-year-old has refused to let that body blow derail his career.

He has emerged as a key man for Grant McCann’s Tigers since making a £400,000 switch to the KCOM Stadium, helping Hull roar back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Now Docherty is looking forward to a wild title party when his new side finally get their hands on their League One winners’ medals after Sunday’s trip to Charlton.

“I spoke to Steven Gerrard when I was leaving Rangers and he said he thought Hull would be a good challenge for me as we could try to win the league,” he told PA news agency.

“But it’s so easy to say ‘go win the league’ – it’s nowhere near as straight forward as that.

“To pip Peterborough we’ve had to go the last 14 games unbeaten, winning 11 of them.

“It’s a majorly gruelling league with 46 fixtures. At the start of the season, there was probably eight or nine teams thinking they could challenge.

“So there’s a lot of relief that we’ve got promotion. Once we clinched that, I thought to myself, ‘Naw, that’s not enough. I want a medal’.

“I’ve always wanted to win trophies. I’m 24 and I can now say I’ve ticked that off. A lot of people have brilliant careers but never win anything, so that’s why I’ll always remember this season and this moment.

“Since Christmas I feel like I’ve grown and really kicked on. I definitely made the right call coming down here.

“I’ve got almost 50 games under my belt and now a league medal too.

“Now I just can’t wait for Sunday’s game against Charlton and the chance to get my hands on that trophy. Once I get that medal round my neck I think there will be a huge sigh of relief. It will prove that the risks I’ve taken have paid off.”

Rangers are also preparing for a title celebration this month having finally secured the club’s 55th Scottish crown following a turbulent decade.

Docherty was involved in one of the bleakest moments of that miserable period, a 5-0 thumping at Celtic Park as Gers’ bitter rivals wrapped up seven-in-a-row.

But the former Ibrox season ticket holder has no regrets on missing out on this year’s triumph.

“Maybe if you’d asked me that last summer I’d have probably thought yes, it would be hard to see the team celebrating without me,” he admitted.

“But as the season went on down here, I had my own thing to concentrate on and it almost became like I was a supporter again. I was always backing them to do well.

“When you are at the club and not feeling part of it, there’s always that wee bit of frustration.

“But being completely away from it with my own goals to focus on, it actually spurred me on because I had my own league to win.

“To be honest I was delighted for the boys back up at Ibrox. I know the tough times a lot of them have been through, particularly some of the staff who have been there through the long haul back to the top.

“It’s nice that those guys have something to celebrate now.”