Griezmann backing Simeone for Atletico stay

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann is confident coach Diego Simeone will remain with the Liga club.

Simeone pledged to ponder his future in the aftermath of last month's heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss to rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Griezmann played a pivotal role taking Simeone's men to the San Siro showpiece as he enjoyed a career-best season and the France forward told beIN Sports France that his boss had offered assurances that he would stay at the Vicente Calderon.

"I spoke to him and I'm pretty sure he's staying," Griezmann said.

"I'd be raging if he left. I still have a lot to learn from him.

"I spoke to Simeone, I'm nearly 100 per cent sure he won't leave."

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo offered similar thoughts, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"The fans can sleep peacefully because we have four more years of contract with him," he said.

"Whenever you lose a title you are upset. But Atletico have always shown that we win and we lose together."