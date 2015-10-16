Griezmann: I am not Atletico Madrid's star

Antoine Griezmann has laughed off suggestions that Atletico Madrid are over-reliant on him.

The France international has netted five goals in nine appearances in all competitions, while setting up four more, yet he remains humble irrespective of his fine form.

"My team-mates trust me and so does the coach," the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by AS.

"I know they expect goals and assists from me and that's what I try to do every game. But I'm not the star; the star is the team.

"I'm here to work every day and improve, to find my place. Hopefully I can give the team more and improve every aspect of my game.

"I've improved in every department, in my offensive and defensive play and also tactically. Now I'm a more complete player.

"This year I've started well so I hope the best is still to come, but I'm playing with more confidence and I feel more complete on the pitch."

Atletico sit fifth in La Liga, having lost just one of their opening eight games.