Griezmann: I had offers but want to stay with Atleti

Antoine Griezmann has revealed he had offers to leave Atletico Madrid in the close-season, but never considered a move away.

Griezmann enjoyed a marvellous 2015-16 campaign, scoring 32 goals in all competitions for Atletico before going on to star for France at Euro 2016, netting six times as the hosts reached the final.

The forward was reportedly the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs as well as Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Griezmann insists he never had any intention of seeking a departure from the LaLiga club.

"I have always been clear with my agents: I have no intention of leaving Atletico, Cholo [Simeone] or my team-mates," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Yes, people came calling but I never listened.

"I really want and hope to win something with Atletico."

And Griezmann has also vowed to bounce back from defeats in the finals of both the Champions League and Euro 2016.

"It was a very good year for me both personally and as part of the team, despite losing in two finals," he said.

"I’m sure that both me and my teams will come back even stronger."