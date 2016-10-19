Griezmann: I need trophies to match Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann feels he needs to win trophies in order to match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but is adamant he does not have to leave his current club to achieve that.

The France star is regarded as one of the outsiders to win the Ballon d'Or after a sublime 2016, even though compatriot Franck Ribery claimed the 25-year-old is not a world-class player just yet.

Griezmann agrees he is not at the same level as the Barcelona and Real Madrid legends yet, but he has made it clear he will do everything within his power to get there.

"I do not feel like I am on par with Messi and Ronaldo yet. I need to win trophies to match them. I try to help my team and country as good as possible to do just that," Griezmann told Eurosport.

"I felt really proud when Simeone said I am destined to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo. I always want to give my all for him. He motivates me. I am happy my coach thinks I can match them.

"I want to improve on what I did last season. I am on the right track and I hope to keep this up.

"People might talk more about Real Madrid and Barcelona than about Atletico, but what matters to me is what happens on the pitch. We compete with them year after year. I am not interested about the club's reputation.

"The Ballon d'Or? It's up to the journalists to vote. I do not go to bed every night thinking about it. I just try to do my best and score as many goals as possible."