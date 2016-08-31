Griezmann must think before he speaks - Saul

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul said Antoine Griezmann must think before he speaks and adhere to team values after warning of a relegation fight.

Griezmann was vocal in his assessment of Atletico following back-to-back draws to open the LaLiga season, warning his team-mates they risk relegation if they do not improve quickly.

The Frenchman's comments after the goalless draw at Leganes last week did not go down well, especially with Saul.

"Griezmann needs to think about what he says," Saul told Deportes Cuatro as he prepares for international duty with Spain.

"You have to think about where you are and what team you represent.

"It is true that at the end of the match, tiredness, the heat, everything comes together but you cannot say that.

"We have values and we cannot say that."