Griezmann one of three best players in the world - Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has hailed Antoine Griezmann ahead of next week's Champions League final against Real Madrid and labelled the France international as one of the three best players in the world.

Griezmann has been a key figure for Atletico this campaign, scoring 32 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions, and Simeone puts him in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Griezmann clearly has a lot of talent. He has worked very hard, pushed himself and knows how to listen," Simeone said at a news conference.

"The best way to improve in any job is to listen. Without doubt he is one of the best three players in the world."

Simeone also had his say on Saul Niguez, who netted a crucial goal in the semi-final win over Bayern Munich and praised the midfielder's progress.

"Saul has had a great season, he has made a lot of progress," Simeone added.

"He has worked hard to come this far. His mental strength can hopefully keep pushing him to always want more and never settle for anything."

Simeone is not relying on Griezmann or Saul to make the difference against Madrid, though, as he is adamant it is all about the team.

"I do not expect any individuals to make the difference," the Argentine said.

"I expect the collective to do its job rather than focus on individuals. Individuals can shine as part of the collective."