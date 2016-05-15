Griezmann in talks over new Atletico deal

Antoine Griezmann is in talks over a new contract at Atletico Madrid and the France international claims even the presence of Zinedine Zindane would not persuade him to join bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Griezmann has scored 32 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions for Atleti this season, including a memorable strike at Bayern Munich to help secure a Champions League final showdown against Madrid.

The 25-year-old forward is set to be a key performer when France hosts Euro 2016 next month, ideally assuming the mantle that Zidane took on when inspiring the national team to glory on home soil at the 1998 World Cup.

But Griezmann's admiration for the Madrid coach would not lead to him swapping loyalties in Spain's capital and he told Canal Plus he hopes to extend his stay with Atleti.

"If Zidane calls me [and asks me to join Real] I will say that I'm at Atletico," Griezmann said.

"Zidane is a great person, but I'm here.

"I'm even talking to renew my contract. I hope [the talks] will succeed."

Griezmann's present deal at the Vicente Calderon runs until June 2020 after he joined Diego Simeone's men from Real Sociedad in July 2014.