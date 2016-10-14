Griezmann vows to win 'may more titles' after player of the month prize

Antoine Griezmann is targetting more individual honours after being named LaLiga's player of the month for September.

The France international scored five times and set up another to help Atletico Madrid climb to the top of the table with three wins and a draw from four matches.

The 25-year-old, who is among the favourites to make the final three nominees for the Ballon d'Or, hopes to claim further awards with his performances in the coming months.

"I'm very happy to receive this prize," Griezmann said. "It means that I'm on a good path, getting goals, helping the team and hopefully it'll be the first of many.

"I'm enjoying things a lot, I have a lot of confidence, but I still haven't reached my ceiling. I hope that's still a long way off.

"I'll give everything I have to be one of the best players in LaLiga."

Antoine Griezmann named Player of the Month for September! October 14, 2016

Ernesto Valderde was named manager of the month after guiding Athletic Bilbao to an excellent recovery to their disappointing start to the season.

Athletic lost to Sporting Gijon and Barcelona in their opening two matches, but responded from four victories in four last month to move into sixth in the table.