Griffiths thinks partnership with Edouard will blossom if Lennon sticks with it

Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths believes his partnership with Odsonne Edouard will get stronger if boss Neil Lennon sticks with it.

The Hoops boss has for the most part favoured the lone striker since he took over almost a year ago from Brendan Rodgers, who also preferred the spearhead, but since returning from the warm weather training camp in Dubai Lennon has gone with a two-pronged approach.

Griffiths scored in the 2-1 William Hill Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle last Saturday and both strikers notched in the 3-1 Ladbrokes Premiership victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the visit of Ross County on Saturday, Griffiths told Celtic TV: “A couple of weeks ago we tried it out in training and it has kind of just blossomed from there really.

“The more chances we get to play as a duo the more it is going to work.

“We can’t rest on that, we need to keep moving forward and keep winning games.

“As a striker you are going to be judged on goals and it is just about getting that opportunity to try and show that I can still do it at this level.

“People were thinking I was past it and it was time to move on but the more minutes I get under my belt, the sharper I feel and that can only benefit me and the rest of the squad.

“I had to put in that extra bit to try and catch the manager’s eye and show him that you still want to be part of the squad.

“There was a lot of talk of me going out on loan or maybe being sold.

“There is only one place I want to play and that’s here and thankfully I have done myself justice in Dubai and tried to carry that form in training back here.”