Grosskreutz future unclear

Kevin Grosskreutz concedes he is unsure of his Borussia Dortmund future after making a long-awaited return from injury.

The 27-year-old had not featured for Dortmund since February due to thigh and knee problems, but played the last 20 minutes as Thomas Tuchel's men saw off Luzern in a friendly on Tuesday.

The wide man's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2015-16 season and, with no new deal on the horizon, his future could lie elsewhere.

"I am simply overjoyed," he said. "I have even doubted whether I would come back at all.

"The next few weeks will show whether I will continue to play with Borussia Dortmund or not."