Grosskreutz invites Schweinsteiger to join Stuttgart

Bastian Schweinsteiger can end his Manchester United nightmare at Stuttgart, says former Germany team-mate Kevin Grosskreutz.

The experienced midfielder has found himself frozen out at Old Trafford following the arrival of manager Jose Mourinho.

Schweinsteiger is yet to play a minute of first-team football this season, and was not included in United's Europa League squad.

The 32-year-old could be set to depart in the January transfer window and Grosskreutz, part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad alongside Schweinsteiger, would welcome his compatriot at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

"He is in a difficult situation. But he deals with it well," Grosskreutz told Bild.

"He can come to VfB in the winter - everybody would be happy."