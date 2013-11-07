Group E's top spot the priority for Montella

The Serie A side are top of the group with three wins from as many matches ahead of their trip to Romanian side Pandurii on Thursday.



Montella is unsure whether he will rotate his squad for the clash but spoke about the importance of winning the group.



"I think it's important to win the Europa League group and we want to keep doing well," Montella said.



"Will I rotate the squad? The idea remains to put the best team possible on to the pitch.



"We'll see if we can bring some youngsters on to the bench and maybe introduce them during the game, but there is no rush."



Montella believes his team will be suited to playing away from home and wants his players to exploit the space left by the hosts.



He said Fiorentina were taking the Europa League seriously and spoke about how important it was for his team to do well.



"It's pleasing that Fiorentina are gaining a certain mentality in Europe, especially away from home," Montella said.



"We have players with great technical quality who do better in space, so it might actually be easier to play away.



"We care about this competition and are eager to do well tomorrow too."