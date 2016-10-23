Guangzhou Evergrande clinch record sixth straight Super League title

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao have set a new record by winning a sixth consecutive Chinese Super League title after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Yanbian Funde.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's side needed just a point from the fixture in order to put themselves out of the reach of Jiangsu Sainty in second and they were successful.

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho struck from close range on the stroke of half-time, proving to be key just as he was in helping Evergrande to the title last season.

The visitors hit back two minutes from the end through Yoon Bit-garam, but it was not enough to keep Jiangsu's title aspirations alive.

Scolari's side held on to continue their Super League domination, with this their sixth league title ever.