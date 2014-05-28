Guangzhou handed Wanderers test

In the stand-out tie of the last eight, the Chinese champions face somewhat of an unknown quantity in Asian competition.

Formed in 2012, Western Sydney are making their first appearance in the Champions League and overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit to progress from their last-16 clash against Sanfreece Hiroshima.

They are just the second Australian side to reach the quarter-finals of the competition, after Adelaide United reached the 2008 showpiece.

Tony Popovic's side meet a Guangzhou side who also toppled Japanese opposition - Cerezo Osaka - to reach the last eight.

The first leg will be played in Australia with Guangzhou to host the return fixture.

Reigning champions Guangzhou have dominated the Chinese Super League in recent years, winning the last three titles, and they top the table at the mid-season break.

Marcello Lippi's side - widely regarded as the glamour club of Asia - have the likes of Elkeson, Muriqui and Alessandro Diamanti at their disposal.

An all-Korean clash is also sure to excite in the quarter-finals as K-League leaders Pohang Steelers face off against FC Seoul.

Seoul lost last year's final to Guangzhou on away goals and will be desperate for revenge this season.

The two other quarter-finals will see 2011 champions Al Sadd, of Qatar, face Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.

And two-time winners Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia take on UAE Pro League side Al Ain.

The first legs will be played on August 18 and 19, with the return fixtures to take place in the following week.