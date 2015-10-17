Guarded Neymar keeps four-goal inspiration a secret

Barcelona forward Neymar kept his cards close to his chest when asked how he scored four goals in a 5-2 win against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

La Liga's champions recovered from conceding Javi Guerra's 15th-minute opener as an inspired Neymar turned the game on its head with two penalties and a quick-fire brace just after the hour mark.

Luis Suarez added a fifth and Jozabed got one back for the visitors but it was Neymar who grabbed the headlines as Barca moved second behind Real Madrid, level on points with their rivals.

"I cannot explain how I do things, it would give away clues," Neymar was quoted as saying by AS.

"Everything is born from practicing many times."

The victory came after Luis Enrique's side had lost two of their previous three league outings - going down to Celta Vigo and Sevilla prior to the international break.

Neymar added: "All teams and rivals are complicated. I commend Rayo for the shock they gave us.

"We all worked well and ensured the points stayed at home.

"I am very happy with the victory and the way we played. Rayo are a great team and we struggled to play them."