Guardiola: Bayern don't have a player like Messi or Ronaldo

Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola has bemoaned his squad's lack of a superstar talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Guardiola's Barca side that swept all before them between 2008 and 2012 was led by the brilliance of Messi, who was transformed into the false nine who has dominated the European game by the Catalan coach.

Messi scored a world-record 91 goals in 2012. Bayern's top scorer this season is Robert Lewandowski, who has netted 38 times in 44 games, while Thomas Muller has contributed 29 goals in 42 outings.

Ronaldo, by comparison, has played 43 times but has 47 goals to his name, having recently racked up a record sixth straight 30+-goal season in La Liga.

Lewandowski scored twice, with Arturo Vidal also on target, as a fine second-half show saw off Schalke 3-0 for the Bundesliga champions-elect on Saturday, but Guardiola was left far from impressed.

"I am not satisfied with our game. In the first half we were not on the pitch. I'm sorry for our fans! You come to see 90 minutes full throttle," Guardiola said.

"We have no player who scores 50, 60 goals like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

"It is about the attitude to run and run. The difference between the first and the second half was very big."