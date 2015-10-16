Guardiola: Bayern not taking any risks with Robben

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has stressed the Bundesliga champions will not take any unnecessary risks with Arjen Robben.

The Netherlands international has been out of action since picking up an adductor injury in the Euro 2016 qualifier against Iceland on September 3.

He recently resumed squad training, though, and was expected to make his comeback in Saturday's away game against Werder Bremen.

Nevertheless, Guardiola has opted not to include the 31-year-old in his match squad as he does not want to take any risks with the winger.

"There are no problems with Robben, but he is not 100 per cent fit yet," the Bayern coach said.

Robben himself, meanwhile, has suggested that he could return to the pitch in Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Arsenal.

"I am doing very well," the former Real Madrid man told Bild.

"My recovery went according to schedule. I will be part of the group again in a couple of days."

Fellow winger Franck Ribery remains unavailable due to an ankle injury, but Guardiola has revealed the Frenchman's situation is improving, too.

"Franck's ankle has been reacting well. He is taking the next step in his recovery process and that is obviously a positive thing," the Spaniard added.