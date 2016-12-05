Guardiola brands Sanchez transfer rumours as lies

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says rumours that he has spoken to Alexis Sanchez about a possible move to the Etihad Stadium are unfounded.

A report in El Mercurio said that Guardiola called the Arsenal star shortly after he scored a hat-trick in their 5-1 Premier League win over West Ham on Saturday.

It is claimed that the former Barcelona boss has twice spoken with the Chile international, who spent a year under Guardiola at Camp Nou, about the prospect of a reunion.

Protracted talks over a new contract at the Emirates Stadium have led to increased speculation that Sanchez could leave, but Guardiola insists that the latest claims are baseless.

When asked about the report, he told a media conference: "[It's] absolutely false. The journalist is a liar. Guys - this journalist is a liar."

He added, however, that "Sanchez would fit into any side in the world."

City suffered a damaging 3-1 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, in which Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho were sent off in the closing minutes, prompting respective bans of four and three domestic matches.

Guardiola suggested he could field Aguero in the Champions League clash with Celtic on Tuesday, given that he will not be able to play again until the meeting with Liverpool on December 31.

"There will be changes, definitely," he said, with City having already guaranteed their place in the last 16 of the competition. "I'm so happy to give a chance to certain people who deserve to play. Whether Sergio will play or not, I will decide today or tomorrow [Tuesday]."