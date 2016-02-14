Guardiola dedicates Bayern win to injured Badstuber

Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola dedicated his side's 3-1 Bavarian derby victory over Augsburg to injured defender Holger Badstuber.

The centre-back broke his ankle in training and is expected to be out for three months, with Bayern's players and staff wearing t-shirts ahead of Sunday's game to support him.

Robert Lewandowski struck his fourth double in five matches and Thomas Muller added Bayern's third before Raul Bobadilla scored a late consolation for relegation-threatened Augsburg.

"We are happy that we won the game for Holger," Guardiola said after the match. "We are always there, we will always support him. We love Holger!"

Guardiola named David Alaba and Joshua Kimmich as Bayern's centre-backs with Badstuber, Javi Martinez and Jerome Boateng all injured, while Xabi Alonso was suspended.

"It is virtually impossible to play any better than Joshua has for us recently," said Guardiola.

"In the first five minutes, our pressing in attack wasn't very good, but after that we played very well."

But there was more bad news for Bayern as midfielder Arturo Vidal was substituted with a head injury, while Alaba appeared to lose a tooth in a collision with Jan Moravek.

"It's not an ideal situation," said Guardiola, looking ahead to Bayern's upcoming Champions League tie against Juventus.

"We are playing against one of the best teams in Europe."