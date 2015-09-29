Guardiola demands more from Lewandowski

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola says he wants more than just goals from Robert Lewandowski in the wake of the Poland international's sublime form in recent weeks.

Lewandowski has netted seven times in his last two Bundesliga appearances, yet Guardiola has urged the 27-year-old to get involved even more.

"I am very satisfied with Robert's performances in the last two games. But you always want more from your players as a coach," Guardiola stated at a news conference.

"That does not necessarily mean that I want even more goals from him. I want him to not just focus on goals.

"I also want him to play his role in the way we play football. I want him to chase down long balls, play passes, focus on crosses from the wings and be alert with any chances we get.

"But of course, I understand the importance of scoring goals for a striker's confidence."

Lewandowski currently tops the Bundesliga goalscoring charts with 10 goals from six appearances.

The prolific attacker also netted once in the DFB-Pokal win over Nottingen and will be looking to open his account in the Champions League in Tuesday's encounter with Dinamo Zagreb.