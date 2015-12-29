Guardiola denies sending tweets that ended brief Barca career

Sergi Guardiola has denied penning the offensive tweets that prompted Barcelona to perform a rapid U-turn on signing him, but he conceded he understands the stance adopted by the Liga leaders.

Barca announced on Monday that the 24-year-old had agreed a deal to join Gerard Lopez's Barca B team, only to confirm later in the day that the contract had been rescinded after posts from 2013, sent from the player's account and featuring a pro-Real Madrid and anti-Catalonia slogan, resurfaced online.

Midfielder Guardiola, though, claims he was not responsible for the tweets.

He told Onda Cero: "It is a misunderstanding. I didn't write [the tweets], it was in 2013 and I didn't even know they existed.

"It was put on my profile, but it wasn't me.

"I ask for forgiveness a thousand times - I have learnt a difficult lesson.

"Barca have behaved really well with me. I understand their decision. I wouldn't be capable of putting something like that, though.

"Once you become a professional, you support the team that plays the best football, which is Barca.

"I'm from Mallorca, I'm not anti-Catalan or anti-anything. My dream was to play for Barca, now it's broken."