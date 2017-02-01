Guardiola drops Bravo for West Ham clash

Claudio Bravo has been dropped for Manchester City's Premier League match at West Ham on Wednesday after a string of underwhelming displays.

The Chile goalkeeper arrived in August from Barcelona, with Pep Guardiola putting emphasis on his ability with the ball at his feet as the City boss looked to implement a sharper passing style.

Bravo's arrival meant fans' favourite Joe Hart departed to Torino on loan, but the 33-year-old has attracted criticism on a regular basis for a number of erratic performances, particularly highlighting a lack of command in his penalty area.

Willy Caballero - who played in City's recent FA Cup wins over the Hammers and Crystal Palace - replaces Bravo, with Guardiola's side 13 points behind leaders Chelsea going into the match.