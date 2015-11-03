Guardiola expects direct Arsenal

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola is expecting in-form Arsenal to take a direct approach in the crucial Champions League Group F clash on Wednesday.

Arsenal ended Bayern's 12-match winning run in all competitions by triumphing 2-0 in the previous meeting between the two clubs at the Emirates Stadium on October 20.

Bundesliga champions Bayern remain in a strong position with six points from three matches played and, if they can avenge that defeat with a victory at the Allianz Arena, they will close in on securing a berth in the knockout stages.

Arsene Wenger's side are known for playing free-flowing, attacking football, but Guardiola believes that Bayern's high-pressing tactics will force them to utilise the strength and aerial prowess of striker Olivier Giroud.

"They will play a lot of high passes to Olivier Giroud," he said. "We did not allow them do to so in the first game.

"They will not park the bus, but attack. Arsenal is a top team in Europe. They are strong enough. Arsenal want to attack, but it's difficult against us with our good pressing game."

Having lost their first two encounters to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos, Arsenal's win over Bayern rejuvenated their hopes of qualifying from the group and Wenger's side have now won five of their last six matches in all competitions.

While a point for Bayern may be seen by some as a good result, Guardiola has no intention of settling for a draw.

"We lost in London, that can happen. [Wednesday] is a new game and with our fans behind us we can win the game. I hope everything will be fine," he added.

"I think we played well in London. But a defeat sometimes happens on such a high level.

"I've never gone into a game to play for a draw. If it should so come at the end then okay. But if you can get three points, then you should do everything you can."