Guardiola hails Lewandowski professionalism amid Real Madrid and PSG rumours

Bayerrn Munich coach Pep Guardiola has hailed Robert Lewandowski's professional attitude amid speculation linking him with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Poland international has a contract with Bayern until June 2019, but rumours of a switch away from the Allianz Arena have persisted since the club's chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge declared his interest in Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain.

Rummenigge's triggered an angry response from one of Lewandowski's agents, Maik Barthel, and both Madrid and PSG are believed to be keeping a close eye on the 27-year-old's situation at the Bundesliga champions.

However, Guardiola has stressed the ongoing speculation about his future is not distracting Lewandowski as he remains focused on his duties at Bayern.

"Lewandowski is one of the most professional players I have ever met," he said.

"He is never injured and is always available for the team.

"He knows exactly what's important to be in the best shape possible, both mentally and physically."

Bayern are keen to hold on to Lewandowski beyond his existing deal and Cezary Kucharski – the second of the striker's two representatives – revealed at the weekend they have already opened initial talks over a contract renewal.