Guardiola has already done an amazing job at Manchester City - Alonso

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has hailed Pep Guardiola's understanding of football and feels he has already done a great job at Manchester City during his brief spell in charge.

Guardiola has won his first 10 games in charge of City to lead them to the top of the Premier League table.

Alonso has first-hand experience of working with Guardiola having played under the Catalan at Bayern, and he believes City are reaping the rewards of the former Barcelona coach's tutelage.

"Pep has a natural talent to understand football and to then transform that understanding on to his players," Alonso told Marca.

"He likes to have the ball and for his players to show courage and you can just feel this.

"What he has done at Manchester City over the past two months is amazing. The desire his players have to prove themselves to the fans and the coach is the result of Pep's work. He is very demanding and methodical."

Guardiola left Bayern for City after three years at the Allianz Arena and Alonso was quick to stress they have nothing but fond memories of the 45-year-old.

"His farewell at Bayern was very emotional for all the fans, players and all staff," Alonso added.

"That just went to show what he meant for Bayern and achieved here. His time at Bayern was a success and everybody is very grateful."