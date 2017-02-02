Guardiola: Jesus like a watermelon

Pep Guardiola suggested Manchester City's signing of Gabriel Jesus was like buying a watermelon.

The Brazil international was one of the most sought-after talents in world football after impressing in his homeland with Palmeiras and City pulled off a coup by completing his signing in August before he officially joined in January.

City manager Guardiola admits he did not know what to expect from the exciting forward ahead of his move to the Premier League.

But Jesus has looked dangerous early in his City career, impressing against Crystal Palace in a 3-0 FA Cup win at the weekend before opening his account for the club in the 4-0 rout of West Ham in the league on Wednesday.

"You never know, it is like a watermelon, you have to open and see if it is good or not," Guardiola was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"The perspective was good. He is a young talent and he has a huge mentality. He is so aggressive.

"He wants to become a good player. He has dreams and he has things he wants to do in the future in his career. That helps a lot.

"He wants to do something in the world of football and, of course, we are going to try to help him get it for us.

"He is a guy who attacks the goal and wants to score goals."