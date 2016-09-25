Guardiola keen for Spurs test

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to seeing just where his team are at when they visit Tottenham in their next Premier League outing.

Guardiola's men continued their perfect start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

Of City's opening six league opponents, only Manchester United are in the top half – and four make up the bottom five.

A trip to White Hart Lane next Sunday is set to give them a test, one Guardiola is excited about.

"In the second half, we played really, really good," the Spaniard said.

"Of course the penalty helped us go ahead and after we controlled the game and created more chances. It's a deserved win.

"I'm so happy for this important victory because now we have two games before the [international] break.

"We've got the Champions League [against Celtic on Wednesday] and after we go to one of the best teams in the last two years at White Hart Lane.

"We'll see how our level is there."

City are four points clear of second-placed Tottenham through six games.