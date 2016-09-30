Guardiola marvels at amazing Ryder Cup experience

Pep Guardiola believes Ryder Cup glory outstrips winning the Champions League in terms of memorable sporting achievements.

Guardiola won the top prize in European club football as a player with Barcelona, before picking up two more as head coach of the Liga giants.

The Manchester City boss went on to enjoy a decorated spell in charge of Bayern Munich but, as this year's Ryder Cup got underway in Hazeltine, he reflected upon being in attendance to see Europe memorably overturn the USA on the final day of the golf showpiece in Medinah four years ago.

Guardiola was invited to watch the action up close by his countryman and 2012 European captain Jose Maria Olazabal and reflected on the experience at a news conference to preview City's top-of-the-table showdown against Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend

"Wow. Believe me, I was a football player, I was so lucky, because it was an amazing experience, as a coach the same," he said.

“We won prizes as football players, and as a coach, but always you remember not the prizes when you finish, you remember the time you spend, you have fun in the locker room with the guys, and how many times you laugh.

"I don't think I can compare the experience that I lived in Medinah in the Ryder Cup.

“I think it was the highest experience as a sports guy I ever lived. I was so lucky that Olazabal invited all my family there."

Martin Kaymer sunk the decisive putt to crown a phenomenal comeback from 10-6 down on the Sunday and Guardiola was captivated to the extent that he hopes to catch some of the latest instalment around City's crunch clash in north London

"The last round we were on the ropes and following all the players, seeing the putting from two or three metres, the chipping, the putting, then seeing the crowd in the USA… how step by step [Europe came back] in the last holes," he added.

"It was really amazing, it was fantastic and I hope these three days, while I’m here in England, I can watch again this marvellous event.

"I am a big fan of golf and a big fan of the Ryder Cup and hopefully we can enjoy these amazing players, because all of them are outstanding."