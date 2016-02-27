Guardiola praises Bayern's reaction to Juve capitulation

Pep Guardiola hailed Bayern Munich's response to Tuesday's Champions League capitulation against Juventus after they beat Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Bayern surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in Turin, but returned to form on Saturday with a 2-0 triumph at the Volkswagen Arena to move 11 points clear at the summit.

Second-half goals from Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski settled matters and Guardiola was happy with what he saw.

"Big compliment for the team," the Spaniard said.

"We knew it would be difficult to play in Wolfsburg four days after Juventus. It was a step forward again."

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund can close the gap to eight points when they host Hoffenheim on Sunday.